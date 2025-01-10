Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Vrindavan post Australia tour
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, paid a visit to Vrindavan recently.
The couple met with Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj after Kohli's grueling tour of Australia.
A video that has surfaced online shows them seeking blessings from the Maharaj.
The spiritual leader praised Kohli for bringing joy to the nation through his cricketing achievements and lauded Sharma for guiding him on a path of humility and faith.
Kohli's performance in Australia draws criticism
Kohli's Australia tour was far from stellar, as he scored just 190 runs in nine innings, averaging a paltry 23.75.
Despite starting strong by setting a record for most Test hundreds on Australian soil, his form dipped heavily toward the end of the series.
The dip in form resulted in India's 1-3 series loss and invited criticism from several former cricketers who opined top Indian players should return to domestic cricket to work on their red-ball game.
Kohli's on-field behavior and future plans
During the Australia tour, Kohli also made headlines for his on-field behavior. He was fined 20% of his match fees by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a shoulder bump incident with Sam Konstas.
Despite facing these challenges, Kohli is now turning his focus to white-ball cricket as India gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 starting February 19.
He and Rohit Sharma are likely to be key players in India's One Day International (ODI) squad.
