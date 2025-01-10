Kohli's Australia tour was far from stellar, as he scored just 190 runs in nine innings, averaging a paltry 23.75.

Despite starting strong by setting a record for most Test hundreds on Australian soil, his form dipped heavily toward the end of the series.

The dip in form resulted in India's 1-3 series loss and invited criticism from several former cricketers who opined top Indian players should return to domestic cricket to work on their red-ball game.