Chahal linked with RJ Mahvash amidst divorce drama with Dhanashree
What's the story
Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself at the center of a social media storm after rumors of his alleged separation from wife-social media influencer Dhanashree Verma emerged.
The couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram, adding fuel to the fire.
Amid this controversy, a photo of Chahal with RJ Mahvash has gone viral, adding another twist to the ongoing drama.
Viral snapshot
'I'm sorry, what year is this?'
The viral photo features Chahal enjoying a Christmas lunch with Mahvash and friends.
Mahvash called Chahal a part of her "family" in the caption.
Although it was posted a while back, it spread on the internet recently amid growing rumors.
Upset by speculation, Mahvash wrote on Instagram: "If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?"
Public appeal
Chahal breaks silence on divorce rumors
"I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images," concluded Mahvash.
Chahal recently addressed the rumors in an Instagram Story, asking followers to refrain from spreading unverified information.
He said that he has seen some social media posts speculating on things that may or may not be true.
"I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family," Chahal wrote.
Counter-claim
Dhanashree Verma slammed 'baseless' divorce rumors
Verma also addressed the rumors of her divorce, slamming "faceless trolls" for spreading "baseless" claims.
In an Instagram Story, she called the reports "baseless" and "devoid of fact."
She wrote how difficult the past few days had been for her and her family, and condemned online hate as well as character assassination.