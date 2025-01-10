What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has sparked a fresh language controversy by saying that Hindi is not the national language of India but the "official language."

He was speaking to students at a private college's graduation ceremony on Thursday when he made the comments.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed his statement, while Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) backed him.