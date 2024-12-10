Summarize Simplifying... In short Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who championed Bengaluru as India's "Silicon Valley" during his tenure from 1999 to 2004, has passed away at 92.

Krishna, a Fulbright Scholar, also served as Maharashtra's Governor and India's External Affairs Minister, retiring from politics in 2023.

SM Krishna was 92 years old

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna dies at 92

What's the story Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who was credited with being instrumental in making Bengaluru a global tech hub, passed away at his residence in the city on Tuesday. He was 92. According to reports, he had been unwell for a while. Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli village of Mandya district, Krishna's political career spanned decades and multiple parties.

Political career

Krishna's political journey and contributions

Krishna started his political career in 1962 by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an Independent. After a brief period with the Praja Socialist Party, he joined the Congress in 1971. He served as a member of the Karnataka assembly and the Lok Sabha for several terms. He was Karnataka's Chief Minister from October 1999 to May 2004, during which he promoted Bengaluru as India's "Silicon Valley."

National service

Krishna's national roles and educational background

Apart from his state-level contributions, Krishna also held important positions at the national level. He served as the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008 and India's External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He retired from active politics in January 2023 owing to his age. Krishna studied at Maharaja's College in Mysuru and Government Law College in Bengaluru, and further studied in the US as a Fulbright Scholar.

Condolences

Tributes pour in for Krishna

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was shocked at Krishna's death. He said, "Karnataka will always be indebted to him for his contribution to the growth of the IT-BT sector." Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute to Krishna, saying he was "a true leader who always prioritized the welfare of his people." Krishna is survived by his wife Prema and two daughters, Shambhavi and Malavika.