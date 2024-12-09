Delhi: Students jump from roof to escape fire at restaurant
A massive fire broke out at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Monday afternoon. The incident, which took place around 2:01pm prompted the deployment of 10 fire tenders, chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said. The building that houses the restaurant also houses a few shops and an institute called MAAC Rajouri.
Over 20 people present during fire incident
Reportedly, the restaurant was closed when the incident occurred. However, over 20 people were inside the building when the fire erupted. Videos shared on social media showed people jumping from an open sitting area of the restaurant to a nearby building's terrace to avoid the flames. Ghanshyam Agarwal, a local shopkeeper, said he saw black smoke billowing from Jungle Jamboree and alerted police and fire brigade teams.
Fire under control, minor injuries reported
One person suffered minor injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have cordoned off the area to aid firefighting operations and establishment owners have been asked to account for all people present during the fire. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains unknown according to concerned authorities.