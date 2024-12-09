Summarize Simplifying... In short A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi, leading over 20 people trapped inside to escape by jumping from the roof to a nearby building's terrace.

One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, while the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The area has been cordoned off for firefighting operations and an investigation is underway. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place around 2:01pm

Delhi: Students jump from roof to escape fire at restaurant

By Snehil Singh 06:43 pm Dec 09, 202406:43 pm

What's the story A massive fire broke out at the Jungle Jamboree restaurant in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Monday afternoon. The incident, which took place around 2:01pm prompted the deployment of 10 fire tenders, chief of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said. The building that houses the restaurant also houses a few shops and an institute called MAAC Rajouri.

Eyewitness account

Over 20 people present during fire incident

Reportedly, the restaurant was closed when the incident occurred. However, over 20 people were inside the building when the fire erupted. Videos shared on social media showed people jumping from an open sitting area of the restaurant to a nearby building's terrace to avoid the flames. Ghanshyam Agarwal, a local shopkeeper, said he saw black smoke billowing from Jungle Jamboree and alerted police and fire brigade teams.

Aftermath

Fire under control, minor injuries reported

One person suffered minor injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Authorities have cordoned off the area to aid firefighting operations and establishment owners have been asked to account for all people present during the fire. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains unknown according to concerned authorities.

Twitter Post

Watch video here