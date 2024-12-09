Summarize Simplifying... In short Two SpiceJet flights faced issues mid-air, prompting immediate diversions.

One flight returned to Chennai due to a technical glitch in the engine, while another from Delhi to Shillong was rerouted to Patna after a crack was spotted in the cockpit's windshield.

Both aircraft landed safely, with inspections and necessary precautions taken promptly.

The aircraft had 117 passengers on board

SpiceJet flight returns to Chennai mid-air due to 'technical issue'

By Snehil Singh 05:34 pm Dec 09, 202405:34 pm

What's the story A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight was compelled to return to Chennai on Monday after it developed a technical issue. The airline confirmed that the SpiceJet Q400 aircraft developed a mid-air problem, forcing an emergency landing back in Chennai. The Bombardier-made turboprop aircraft, with 117 passengers on board, landed safely at 7:15am.

Technical detection

Pilots detect mid-air glitch, ensure safe landing

The pilots noticed the technical glitch while the plane was still in the air. On learning about the issue, they immediately contacted the airport control room in Chennai. Officials ordered them to return immediately for safety reasons. The aircraft landed safely at 7:15am and engineers started inspecting the faulty engine.

Flight diversion

Second SpiceJet flight diverted due to windshield crack

In another incident on the same day, another SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Shillong was diverted to Patna. This was necessitated after a crack was observed in the windshield of the aircraft's cockpit. A SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that only one layer of the three-layer windshield had a crack, and this diversion was purely a precautionary measure. The aircraft made a normal landing in Patna, with passengers deplaned without incident.