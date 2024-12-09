Summarize Simplifying... In short In a tragic incident in Gujarat, seven people were killed when two cars collided and caught fire, with the blaze spreading to nearby huts due to an unattended stove.

Five college students were among the victims

Gujarat: 7 killed as cars collide, catch fire

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:31 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story A fatal road accident on the Junagadh-Veraval highway near Maliya Hatina village in Gujarat on Monday morning claimed seven lives. Among the victims were five college students who were headed for an examination. The tragedy struck when two vehicles collided head-on at high speeds, leading to a compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder in one car exploding and igniting a fire that spread to nearby shanties.

Accident details

Eyewitness account and immediate response

Eyewitness Dilip Singh Sisodia, who was at a nearby hotel when the incident occurred, said he heard a loud noise around 8:00am. CCTV footage showed one car crossing a road cut near a divider and veering onto the opposite side of the highway before colliding with another vehicle. Both cars overturned due to the impact. The fire department and police were promptly alerted by local residents and arrived swiftly at the scene.

Casualties and probe

Victims identified, investigation underway

Despite rescue efforts, all occupants of the burning car succumbed to their injuries. The victims were identified as Veenu Devshi Wala, Nikul Vikram Kuwadia, Om Rajnikant Mugra, Raju Kanji Gone, Dharam Vijay Gore, Axar Dave and Raju Kanji Bhutan. Two others were critically injured in the accident. Police investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of this tragic incident. "The bodies have been sent to Maliya Government Hospital for post-mortem," confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kodiyatar.

Blaze aftermath

Fire spreads to nearby huts, no residents harmed

The fire from the exploded CNG cylinder spread quickly to nearby huts as an unattended cooking stove was left on in one of them. Thankfully, no residents were home at the time of the incident. Firefighters were able to control and douse the blaze after much effort. This tragic incident highlights persistent concerns over road safety and vehicle speed regulations on highways across India.