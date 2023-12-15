Akasa Air most punctual airline in November, SpiceJet least reliable

1/4

Business 2 min read

Akasa Air most punctual airline in November, SpiceJet least reliable

By Rishabh Raj 03:10 pm Dec 15, 202303:10 pm

Akasa Air, with 4.2% market share, carried 5.37 lakh passengers in November

In November, Akasa Air achieved an impressive on-time performance of 78.2%, making it the most punctual carrier, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). On the other hand, SpiceJet lagged behind with the lowest punctuality rate of 41.8%. Meanwhile, domestic air travel in India surged by 9% in November, witnessing 1.27 crore passengers taking to the skies.

2/4

IndiGo retained dominant market share of 61.8%

SpiceJet boasted the highest passenger load factor, or capacity utilization, at 90.8%, a slight increase from October's 90.1%. IndiGo, the country's largest airline, saw its passenger load factor climb to 85.6% from 83.3% in October. IndiGo also retained its dominant market share of 61.8%, followed by Air India at 10.5%. SpiceJet's market share rose to 6.2% from 5% in October, thanks to the addition of aircraft on wet lease.

3/4

Akasa Air v/s SpiceJet in terms of market share

In November, Akasa Air fell behind SpiceJet in market share due to pilot shortages and grounded aircraft. Akasa Air had overtaken SpiceJet in June and widened the gap between itself and SpiceJet in July. Akasa Air, with 4.2% market share, carried 5.37 lakh passengers in November, while SpiceJet carried 7.85 lakh passengers.

4/4

Where do Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India stand?

In November, Air India, the newest addition to the Tata Group, maintained its second-largest domestic carrier status, securing a 10.5% market share and flying 13.34 lakh passengers. Vistara also held onto its third-largest carrier position, capturing a 9.4% market share and flying 11.97 lakh passengers. AirAsia India, also part of the Tata conglomerate, retained the fourth spot, maintaining a consistent 6.6% market share and catering to 8.36 lakh passengers during the month.