Veteran leg-spinner Rashid Khan, on January 6, became the first Afghanistan bowler to take seven wickets in an innings in Test cricket.

Rashid attained this feat as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test by 72 runs at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club. The leg-spinner's 7/66 stopped Zimbabwe from chasing down 278.

Have a look at the best innings figures for Afghanistan in the format.