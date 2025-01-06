Afghanistan bowlers with best innings figures in Test cricket
Veteran leg-spinner Rashid Khan, on January 6, became the first Afghanistan bowler to take seven wickets in an innings in Test cricket.
Rashid attained this feat as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in the 2nd Test by 72 runs at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club. The leg-spinner's 7/66 stopped Zimbabwe from chasing down 278.
Have a look at the best innings figures for Afghanistan in the format.
#1
Rashid Khan: 7/66 vs Zimbabwe, 2025
Rashid took four wickets in the first innings against Zimbabwe, finishing with figures worth 4/94 in 27.3 overs.
Taking a seven-fer in the second, the Afghan leg-spinner was adjudged the Player of the Match.
As mentioned, Rashid is now the only Afghanistan bowler with seven wickets in a Test innings. He also became the first Afghan to take a match haul of 10 wickets.
#2
Amir Hamza: 6/75 vs Zimbabwe, 2021
Before Rashid, left-arm spinner Amir Hamza held the best innings figures for the Afghans in Test cricket.
Hamza took 6/75 in the 2021 Abu Dhabi Test against Zimbabwe. He became the first-ever Afghan bowler to take more than five wickets in a Test innings.
However, despite Hamza's exploits, Afghanistan lost the match by 10 wickets.
Zia-ur-Rehman and Nijat Masood
Zia-ur-Rehman and Nijat Masood are the only other Afghanistan bowlers to have taken a five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Rehman took 5/64 against Ireland in Tolerance Oval last year, while Masood's 5/79 came against Bangladesh in Mirpur in 2023.