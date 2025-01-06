Michael Vaughan believes 2025 Ashes will test England's Bazball method
What's the story
Former batter Michael Vaughan has called the upcoming 2025 Ashes series a litmus test for England's 'Bazball' method.
The term, which Vaughan himself coined, describes the aggressive playing style of the English team under coach Brendon McCullum.
The last time England won a Test on Australian soil was during their 3-1 Ashes victory in 2011.
Here's more on the same.
Track record
England's performance in recent Test series
England have won 11 of their last 20 Tests, losing six and drawing three.
Their defeats include two against India, and one each against Australia, West Indies, and Pakistan.
Although England managed to draw the last Ashes series on home soil in 2023, they haven't won a single Test match in Australia since their last three Ashes series there.
Strategy shift
Vaughan's advice for England ahead of Ashes series
Vaughan raised his concerns over England's aggressive playing style, saying it might not bring success in Australia.
He advised a change in strategy, especially with the bat against a quality opposition. "They'll have to find a different gear," he told News.com.au.
Despite their recent 2-1 series win in New Zealand, Vaughan stressed on sensible batting and a fit bowling attack this year.
Key factors
Vaughan highlights importance of fitness and sensible batting
Vaughan stressed on the importance of players like Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Oli Stone, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Matt Potts being fit for England to stand a chance.
He also underscored the need for the batting unit to play sensibly at times to secure a decent score without squandering their wickets when they're leading in a game.
"If they can do that they're a chance," he stated.
Bazball
England's Bazball era!
England have been a formidable force in Tests ever since McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as the head coach and captain, respectively.
The dynamic pair has so far helped England record series win over several tough opponents.
England's Bazball approach is not restricted to their batting in Test cricket. The other aspects such as field placements and bowling changes also reflect the same.