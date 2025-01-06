What's the story

Former batter Michael Vaughan has called the upcoming 2025 Ashes series a litmus test for England's 'Bazball' method.

The term, which Vaughan himself coined, describes the aggressive playing style of the English team under coach Brendon McCullum.

The last time England won a Test on Australian soil was during their 3-1 Ashes victory in 2011.

