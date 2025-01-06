What's the story

Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old tennis sensation who is currently ranked third in the world, has his sights on what could be his maiden Australian Open title.

It remains the only Grand Slam title Alcaraz has been devoid of, in his burgeoning career this far.

The young Spaniard has already won the French Open (2024), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024), and the US Open (2022).

Alcaraz now eyes the elusive Career Slam!