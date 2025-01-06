Carlos Alcaraz sets sights on Career Slam at Australian Open
What's the story
Carlos Alcaraz, the 21-year-old tennis sensation who is currently ranked third in the world, has his sights on what could be his maiden Australian Open title.
It remains the only Grand Slam title Alcaraz has been devoid of, in his burgeoning career this far.
The young Spaniard has already won the French Open (2024), Wimbledon (2023 and 2024), and the US Open (2022).
Alcaraz now eyes the elusive Career Slam!
Record pursuit
Alcaraz aims to break Nadal's record
At the impending Australian Open, Alcaraz could become the youngest-ever player to complete a career Grand Slam.
The record is currently held by his compatriot and 22-time Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal.
The Australian Open, scheduled for January 11-26, gives him this opportunity.
"I'm a very ambitious person and I want to win the Australian Open to complete my Grand Slam record," Alcaraz said last month.
Information
What is Career Grand Slam?
A player achieves the Career Grand Slam or Career Slam by winning each of the four major Grand Slams during their career. As of now only eight men have attained this feat (singles).
Tournament anticipation
Previous performance and upcoming challenges
In the 2024 Australian Open, Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals but lost to Alexander Zverev in four sets.
The draw for this year's tournament will be held on Thursday, where it will be known if he has to take on the defending champion and world number one, Jannik Sinner, or his long-time rival Novak Djokovic in his half of the draw.
Training phase
Preparation for Australian Open
Alcaraz has opted against playing any warm-up tournaments before the Australian Open.
Looking back at his journey, he said, "This year has been marked by ups and downs, but it has remained positive."
He also mentioned how excited he is about the videos from Roland Garros and Wimbledon, hinting at a deep emotional connection with his past victories as he gears up for the next challenge in Melbourne.