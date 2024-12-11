Mandhana scored 105 runs off just 109 balls (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

India's Smriti Mandhana attains these feats with 9th WODI century

By Rajdeep Saha 06:00 pm Dec 11, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has put an end to her poor run of form with a stunning century in the third ODI against Australia Women. Mandhana scored 105 runs off just 109 balls at the WACA Ground in Perth during a chase of 299 runs. After struggling to reach double digits in the first two games of this series, Mandhana finished strong with her ninth WODI century. Here's more.

Historic achievement

Mandhana becomes 1st Indian woman with this record

Mandhana's performance has given her a unique place in cricket history. She is now the first Indian woman cricketer to score multiple ODI centuries against Australia. Earlier, only three Indian women cricketers had scored a century against Australia in ODIs, but none managed to repeat the feat. Notably, even legendary batter and former captain Mithali Raj never scored a ton in WODIs against Australia.

Elite list

Mandhana joins elite list of players with this achievement

With her ninth WODI century, the 28-year-old Indian star also entered an elite club. She owns the 4th-joint-most centuries in WODIs (9). Mandhana is behind Meg Lanning (15), Suzie Bates (13), and Tammy Beaumont (10) on this prestigious list. Mandhana equalled the likes of Nat-Sciver Brunt, Chamari Athapaththu, Charlotte Edwards in terms of nine centuries in WODIs.

Information

Mandhana slams her 6th fifty-plus score versus AUS Women

Mandhana's knock had 14 fours and a six. She struck at 96.33. In 91 WODIs, he has raced to 3,812 runs at 44.84. Alongside nine tons, she owns 27 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 WODIs versus Australia, she has 616 runs at 38.50 (100s: 2, 50s: 4).

Defeat

India suffer a collapse as Gardner seals the deal

India were going strongly with Mandhana at the crease in pursuit of 299. They were 189/3 at one stage before a collapse happened. Mandhana perished to Ashleigh Gardner with the score getting to 189/4. Two more wickets fell on the same score as India were reduced to 189/6. Thereafter, the visitors were folded for a score of 215. Gardner made the difference with a fifer.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post