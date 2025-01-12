Smriti Mandhana smashes her 30th fifty in Women's ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive form in Women's ODI cricket.
The Indian women's cricket team stalwart hammered a fine 73-run knock from 54 balls versus Ireland in the 2nd ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Sunday.
Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added 156 runs for the opening wicket to lay a strong foundation.
Mandhana's knock was laced with 10 fours and two sixes.
Duo
A solid 156-run opening stand
Mandhana and Rawal were simply brilliant as a pair once again. They shared a 70-run stand in the 1st match as well.
The two dominated the Irish bowlers and maintained a sheer pace in terms of run rate.
Mandhana was dismissed by Orla Prendergast in the final ball of the 19th over.
The first ball of the 20th over saw Rawal depart (156/2).
Runs
14th fifty on home soil for Mandhana
Mandhana, who scored 41 in the 1st encounter, has raced to 4,074 runs with this knock of 73.
She averages 45.26. This was her 30th fifty (100s: 9).
Versus Ireland Women, she owns 114 runs from two matches at 57. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana now owns 1,823 runs on home soil in Women's ODIs at 41.43. This was her 14th fifty at home.