Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive form in Women's ODI cricket.

The Indian women's cricket team stalwart hammered a fine 73-run knock from 54 balls versus Ireland in the 2nd ODI at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on Sunday.

Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added 156 runs for the opening wicket to lay a strong foundation.

Mandhana's knock was laced with 10 fours and two sixes.