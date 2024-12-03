Summarize Simplifying... In short Smriti Mandhana, a star of Indian women's cricket, is on the brink of surpassing Mithali Raj's ODI record in the upcoming series against Australia.

Mandhana, with 3,690 runs from 88 ODIs, has already outdone Raj's record for most ODI hundreds for India in women's cricket.

Meanwhile, Mithali remains the top run-getter in the format with 7,805 runs from 232 matches, a record Mandhana is eyeing to break.

Mandhana requires 310 runs to complete 4,000 ODI runs (Image source: X/BCCI)

Smriti Mandhana on verge of breaking Mithali Raj's ODI record

By Gaurav Tripathi

What's the story Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is on the verge of creating a new record in women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). She requires just 310 runs to complete 4,000 ODI runs. Mandhana hence could become the fastest Indian woman to do so. Mithali Raj's record from 2011, when she achieved the milestone during an ODI against West Indies in Rajkot, in her 112th innings, could be broken by Mandhana.

Upcoming series

Mandhana's upcoming opportunity in Australia-India ODI series

Mandhana will get a chance to break Raj's record in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting December 5. The first match will take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Mandhana has played 88 ODIs so far, scoring 3,690 runs at an average of 45 with a strike-rate of 84.92. She has an impressive record of eight centuries and 27 half-centuries.

Recent performance

Mandhana's recent form and achievements

Mandhana has been in sublime form of late. In the 2024 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), she scored 144 runs from five games at an average of 28.80 and strike-rate of 142.57, including a top score of 51. Notably, in October, Mandhana broke Raj's record for most ODI hundreds for India in women's cricket, further emphasizing her ability to break more records in the future.

Stats

Decoding the career stats of Mithali

In 232 WODI matches, Mithali scored 7,805 runs at an average of 50.68. She hammered seven centuries and 64 fifties. Mithali, who claimed 64 catches, continues to be the leading run-getter in the format. In fact, no other batter has even gotten past 6,000 WODI runs. The next best tally in terms of run scorers is former England's Charlotte Edwards, who managed 5,992 runs at 38.16.