Summarize Simplifying... In short Ellyse Perry, the Australian cricketer, has made history by becoming the first woman to score over 7,000 runs and take more than 300 wickets in international cricket.

Her recent century against India not only added to her impressive run tally but also helped Australia post a commanding total of 371.

Perry's all-round performance places her among the elite, joining the likes of Belinda Clark and Stafanie Taylor in the record books. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Perry also completed 4,000 WODI runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Ellyse Perry completes elite double with century vs India

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:12 am Dec 08, 202410:12 am

What's the story Australia's cricketing star Ellyse Perry set a new record in the ongoing Women's ODI series against India. In the second match at Brisbane's Allan Border Field, Perry became the first female cricketer to complete the double of 7,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. She achieved the milestone en route to a stellar century. The 34-year-old scored a brisk 105 and also went past 4,000 WODI runs during her stay.

Batting prowess

Perry's aggressive batting leads to 3rd ODI century

Perry's aggressive batting approach worked wonders as she brought up her half-century in just 43 balls. She carried on with the same momentum to bring up her third ODI century off 72 balls, becoming the fourth Australian woman to score 4,000 runs in ODI cricket. So far, Perry has scored 4,064 runs in 149 ODIs at an average of 50.80 with three centuries and 34 fifties.

Career overview

Perry's international cricket career: A look at her stats

Apart from her ODI feats, Perry has also been phenomenal in T20Is and Tests. She has scored 2,088 runs in 162 T20I matches, including nine fifties. In Test cricket, Perry has scored 928 runs in 13 matches at an average of 61.86 with two centuries and four fifties under her belt. This takes her international run tally to an impressive 7,080 runs.

Bowling record

Perry's bowling achievements in international cricket

Perry's skills aren't restricted to batting. As a right-arm pacer, she has taken a total of 330 wickets in all formats of the game. This includes 165 in ODIs, 39 in Tests, and 126 in T20Is. These phenomenal numbers make her the first woman cricketer to score over 7,000 runs and take more than 300 wickets in international cricket, further solidifying her legacy in the sport.

Match highlight

Perry's century propels Australia to a commanding total

Perry was instrumental in taking Australia to a mammoth total. She scored a brilliant 105 off 75 balls, including seven boundaries and six sixes. Her innings, along with contributions from Phoebe Litchfield (60 off 63 balls), Georgia Voll (101 off 87 balls), and Beth Mooney (56 off 44 balls), helped Australia post a daunting 371 for eight in their 50 overs.

Records

Perry joins these names

As mentioned, Perry became just the fourth Aussie player to complete 4,000 runs in the WODI format. She joined Belinda Clark (4,844), Karen Bolton (4,814), and Meg Lanning (4,602) on this list. As per ESPNcricinfo, she became just the second all-rounder after WI's Stafanie Taylor (5,691 runs and 155 wickets) to complete the WODI double of 4,000 runs and 150 wickets.