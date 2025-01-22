IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant reflects on leadership advice from Rohit
Rishabh Pant has been named captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The appointment follows Pant's record-breaking ₹27 crore acquisition in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Meanwhile, Pant also shared insights into the leadership lessons he learned from India's Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma.
Here's what he had to say.
Leadership lessons
Pant shares leadership insights from Rohit Sharma
After being named LSG captain, Pant reflected on the leadership lessons he had learned from senior players.
Additionally, he especially appreciated Rohit for teaching him the importance of caring for a player.
"With Rohit bhai, you learn how to care for a player," Pant said at a press conference after LSG announced his captaincy.
Captaincy approach
Pant's captaincy philosophy and previous IPL experience
During the press conference, Pant stressed on the concept of instilling confidence and trust in the players.
"If you give confidence and trust to a player, he will do unimaginable things for you and the team," he said.
Notably, this isn't Pant's first IPL captaincy stint.
He previously led the Delhi Capitals in 2021, 2022, and 2024 before parting ways ahead of the mega auction.
Mantra
Pant's leadership mantra for LSG
After he was appointed as LSG's captain, Pant also emphasized on never-give-up attitude, which he intends to instill in his new team.
"A never-say-die attitude. Fight till the last ball. That is something I always emphasize," he said.
Meanwhile, Pant also added that giving 100% effort on the field and pushing beyond when tired, are key components of his leadership philosophy for his new team.
Journey
Pant's journey and upcoming IPL season
Pant, who debuted internationally under Virat Kohli in 2017 and played alongside MS Dhoni, highlighted learning from various leaders.
Meanwhile, he will reunite with former India pace legend Zaheer Khan, who mentored him during his IPL debut in 2016.
Notably, Khan now serves as LSG's mentor for the IPL 2025 season, beginning March 21.
Career
A look at Pant's IPL career stats
As mentioned the current LSG captain made his IPL debut in 2016 with the Delhi Daredevils.
Meanwhile, Pant boasts an impressive IPL stat card while featuring in 111 matches, amassing 3,284 runs.
He also owns an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93. Additionally, the IPL's most expensive player has also smashed one ton and 18 fifties.
Notably, he has recorded 296 fours and managed a high score of 128*.