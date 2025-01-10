What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has responded to the speculation of Virat Kohli's return as the team's captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The conversation arises after RCB parted ways with former captain Faf du Plessis, post the 2024 season.

The franchise is now looking for a new leader, with Kohli being a strong candidate, given his past leadership and international cricket experience.