IPL: Andy Flower discusses prospects of Virat Kohli leading RCB
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has responded to the speculation of Virat Kohli's return as the team's captain for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The conversation arises after RCB parted ways with former captain Faf du Plessis, post the 2024 season.
The franchise is now looking for a new leader, with Kohli being a strong candidate, given his past leadership and international cricket experience.
Captaincy conundrum
RCB's leadership dilemma post mega auction
After the mega auction, RCB are in a tough spot with the captaincy.
Apart from Kohli, players like Rajat Patidar, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Phil Salt have had little experience captaining teams.
This has fueled speculation about Kohli's possible return as captain.
However, the franchise's management has not made any official decision yet.
Coach's perspective
Flower's statement on Kohli's potential captaincy
In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Flower spoke about the constant speculation surrounding Kohli's return as RCB captain.
He said, "Well, you're going to have to wait for the outcome. It's a new era that we are going into, start of a three-year cycle."
He added that no official approach has been made to Kohli in this regard yet.
Past performance
Kohli's leadership history with RCB
Kohli's leadership association with RCB started on and off in 2011 and 2012 before he was made the full-time captain in 2013.
Under his leadership, the side made it to the finals in 2016.
Although he stepped down after the 2021 season, Kohli has been a key player in the team.
He even was du Plessis's deputy and led the side in four IPL 2023 matches when the former was injured.