What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has slammed Virat Kohli for his treatment of Yuvraj Singh, after the latter's fight with cancer.

Uthappa drew parallels between Kohli's captaincy and Rohit Sharma's, while speaking on Lallantop.

He hinted Kohli was to blame for Yuvraj's ouster from the Indian side, after his failed comeback attempt post-cancer treatment.