BCCI secretary acknowledges Team India's struggles in Test cricket
What's the story
The newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Devajit Saikia, has admitted the Indian cricket team's struggles in Test matches.
This comes after the team's back-to-back series defeats against New Zealand and Australia.
Saikia termed the task of bringing India's stature back as a huge challenge during a press conference in Mumbai.
Strategy
Saikia outlines BCCI's strategy to improve performance
Saikia revealed that the BCCI is actively seeking expert advice to improve India's performance in Test cricket.
"We are taking all the expert opinion also. So, we look forward to a very positive outcome from these discussions and exercise," he told reporters at the BCCI headquarters.
The immediate focus for the team is on the upcoming white-ball bilateral series against England, followed by the Champions Trophy in Dubai.
Career
Saikia's journey to BCCI secretary
Saikia, a former First-Class cricketer for Assam, was elected unopposed as the new BCCI secretary on Sunday.
Before his election, he conducted a tour review meeting with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
During his time at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA), Saikia organized IPL matches and warm-up games for the 2023 ODI World Cup in Guwahati.
Experience
Saikia's multifaceted background and administrative experience
Saikia's varied background includes stints in cricket, law, and administration.
After a short-lived cricketing career, where he played four matches between 1990 and 1991 as a wicketkeeper, Saikia entered law at 28.
He practiced at the Gauhati High Court and also got jobs in the Northern Frontier Railways and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through sports quotas.