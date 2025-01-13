Presenting the 350-plus totals for India in Women's ODIs
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team on Sunday accomplished their highest score in Women's ODIs.
The landmark was achieved during the second ODI against Ireland at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, where they finished at 370/5 while batting first.
They later went on to win the game and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Here we look at the 350-plus totals for India in WODIs.
#1
370/5 vs Ireland, 2025
As mentioned, India posted a daunting total of 370/5 in Rajkot, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring a brilliant 102 off 91 balls.
She was well-supported by captain Smriti Mandhana's aggressive 73 off just 54 deliveries.
Newcomer Pratika Rawal (67 off 61 balls) and seasoned campaigner Harleen Deol (89 off 84 balls) also chipped in with valuable contributions to India's record-breaking total.
In reply, Ireland could only score 254/7 in their 50 overs.
#2
358/2 vs Ireland, 2017
India's joint-second-highest score in the format was also recorded against Ireland. It was the 2017 Potchefstroom match as India finished at 358/2 batting first.
Openers Deepti Sharma (188 off 160 balls) and Punam Raut (109 off 116 balls) scored tons as they recorded the highest partnership in WODI history (320 runs).
This remains the only 300-plus stand for any wicket in this format. The hosts were folded for just 109 in response.
#3
358/5 vs West Indies, 2024
Last month, India matched their then-highest total in WODIs. They scored 358/5 against West Indies in Vadodara thanks to a brilliant hundred from Harleen Deol.
While Harleen made 115 off 103 balls, openers Mandhana (53 off 47) and Rawal (76 off 86) also made half-centuries.
Rodrigues made a fiery 36-ball 52 later in the innings.
Meanwhile, the visitors could were restricted to 243 in reply.