The Indian women's cricket team on Sunday accomplished their highest score in Women's ODIs.

The landmark was achieved during the second ODI against Ireland at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, where they finished at 370/5 while batting first.

They later went on to win the game and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Here we look at the 350-plus totals for India in WODIs.