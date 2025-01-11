What's the story

Arshdeep Singh, the fast bowler with exceptional skills, was sensational in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash against Maharashtra on Saturday.

His opening spell was something else as he unsettled Maharashtra's top-order batters with his swing and seam.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddesh Veer were among those who couldn't cope up with Arshdeep's bowling prowess.

The left-arm pacer finished with figures worth 3/56 from nine overs, including a maiden.

Here are the details.