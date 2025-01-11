Arshdeep Singh claims three-fer in VHT 2024/25 quarters: Key stats
Arshdeep Singh, the fast bowler with exceptional skills, was sensational in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarter-final clash against Maharashtra on Saturday.
His opening spell was something else as he unsettled Maharashtra's top-order batters with his swing and seam.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Siddesh Veer were among those who couldn't cope up with Arshdeep's bowling prowess.
The left-arm pacer finished with figures worth 3/56 from nine overs, including a maiden.
Here are the details.
Tactical triumph
Arshdeep's bowling a plus for Punjab
Arshdeep showed his capability of swinging the ball both ways, a skill that got Gaikwad out.
He cleverly employed a few outswingers against Siddesh Veer, before taking his outside edge with an inswinger.
Notably, Arshdeep's opening spell in the quarter-final yielded an impressive 5-1-21-2.
His final wicket was that of centurion Arshin Kulkarni in the 45th over.
Arshdeep's three wickets helped Punjab restrict Maharashtra to 275/6 in 50 overs.
Record-breaking run
Arshdeep races to 20 wickets in 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy
Arshdeep has been excellent for Punjab in the ongoing VHT campaign.
He has already beaten Varun Chakravarthy's record for most wickets in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy, further emphasizing his impact on the tournament.
In 7 matches, Arshdeep has raced to 20 wickets at an average of 18.25. In addition to two four-fers, he has one fifer under his belt.
Arshdeep's economy rate is 5.62, as per ESPNcricinfo.
53 wickets in List A cricket
Arshdeep has raced to 53 wickets in List A cricket from 32 games. He averages 24-plus. 12 of his wickets in the 50-over format have come for India at 24.08.
Arshdeep can be a vital cog in the Champions Trophy
Arshdeep can be a vital cog for India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He could lead the bowling attack given Jasprit Bumrah may not be available due to an injury.
Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Hardik Pandya could support Arshdeep.
India are likely to go in with three spin options and have a six-man bowling attack.
India's 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy will be out soon. Before the event, the team will play an ODI series against England.