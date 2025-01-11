Mark Chapman registers his second successive ODI fifty: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 140-run victory over New Zealand in the third ODI at Auckland's Eden Park.
After posting a daunting target of 290/8 in their 50 overs, they restricted the Kiwis for just 150/10 in 29.4 overs.
Mark Chapman was the only New Zealander offering any resistance with the bat as he scored a fine 81.
This was his second fifty on the bounce. Here are his stats.
Knock
A valiant hand from Chapman
New Zealand's chase started on a disastrous note as Maheesh Theekshana struck in the second over.
Asitha Fernando then stole the show, ripping apart the top order by taking three quick wickets.
New Zealand looked all but out, having been reduced to 21/5. However, Chapman refused to go down without fighting.
He batted with great intent without getting much support from the other end.
While Chapman departed for 81, no other Kiwi could even touch the 20-run mark.
Stats
Here are Chapman's numbers
Chapman's run-a-ball 81 saw him smoke 10 fours and a maximum.
This was the batter's second successive fifty as he made 62 in the second game.
The southpaw has now raced to 736 ODI runs at 35.04, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes three fifties besides two tons.
All of his three ODI half-centuries have come in six innings against the Lankans. This includes 257 runs at 51.40.
SL's score
SL posted a strong total
Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando gave a solid start with a 69-run partnership for the opening wicket.
Both Kusal Mendis (54) and Nissanka (66) scored half-centuries, contributing significantly to their team's total.
Kamindu Mendis also played a crucial role with his 46 runs, while Janith Liyanage (53) formed key partnerships in the lower order to help the team post 290/8.
Matt Henry claimed four wickets for NZ.