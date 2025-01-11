What's the story

Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 140-run victory over New Zealand in the third ODI at Auckland's Eden Park.

After posting a daunting target of 290/8 in their 50 overs, they restricted the Kiwis for just 150/10 in 29.4 overs.

Mark Chapman was the only New Zealander offering any resistance with the bat as he scored a fine 81.

This was his second fifty on the bounce. Here are his stats.