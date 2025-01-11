NFL coaches with most wins in first four regular seasons
Success in the NFL starts with strong coaching.
Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni has continued to make waves, joining an elite group of coaches with a stellar start.
Meanwhile, thanks to Sirianni's coaching the Eagles clinched the NFC East division with a 14-3 record.
Here we present the head coaches who achieved the most wins in their first four regular seasons.
#1
George Seifert - San Francisco 49ers (52 wins, 1989-1992)
The former 49ers HC stands atop this list thanks to his 52 wins in his first four seasons from 1989-1992.
Notably, Seifert had managed to record 14 wins in three of these four seasons including a 10-win season.
Additionally, Seifert lost just 12 games boasting a 52-12 record.
Meanwhile, the coach also boasts a Super Bowl (1989) and three Divisional titles in these seasons.
#2
Nick Sirianni - Philadelphia Eagles (48 wins, 2021-2024*)
As mentioned Sirianni has now joined an elite company of NFL HCs, while his 48 wins in the first four seasons rank second all-time on this list.
Additionally, Sirianni is also the first Eagles coach with multiple 13 win seasons (2022 and 2024).
Overall, Sirianni boasts a 48-20 record with a.706 win percentage, while owning two Division Titles and one Super Bowl appearance (2022).
#3
Matt LaFleur - Green Bay Packers (47 wins, 2019-2022)
The Packers' head coach rounds out the top three on the back of his 47 wins from 2019-2022.
Notably, LaFleur managed three 13 wins seasons (2019,2020,2021) and finished the fourth season with eight wins.
Overall, he boasts a 47-19 record in his first four seasons as HC including a .813 win percentage in 2019 and 2020.
He also owns three Divisional Titles during this.