#ThisDayThatYear: Belichick and Patriots mutually part ways after 24 seasons
What's the story
On January 11, 2024, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually agreed to part ways after an extraordinary 24-season partnership.
Belichick's tenure included six Super Bowl victories, cementing his legacy as one of the NFL's greatest coaches.
The decision marked the end of an era in Foxborough, leaving fans and analysts reflecting on his monumental impact on the franchise and the league.
Season recap
Season highlights of Belichick's last season with the Patriots
The 2023 Patriots finished 4-13, marking their worst season since 1992 and Belichick's final year as head coach.
The team missed the playoffs for the second straight year and finished last in the AFC East for the first time since 2000.
Struggles on offense led to league-low scoring and two shutouts, capping a disappointing season and the end of Belichick's 24-year tenure.
Coaching career - Patriots
Recap of Belichick's 24-season stellar career with the Patriots
During his 24 seasons with the Patriots, Belichick achieved a remarkable 266-121 regular-season record, making him the winningest coach in franchise history.
Notably, His playoff success includes a 30-12 record, six Super Bowl victories, and 17 record divisional titles.
Moreover, Belichick led New England to an NFL-record 11 consecutive playoff appearances from 2009 to 2019 and five consecutive division titles from 2003 to 2007.
Game recap
Highlights of Belichick's last game as the Patriots head coach
In a snowy finale at Gillette Stadium, the New York Jets snapped a 15-game losing streak against the Patriots with a 17-3 victory.
Breece Hall starred, rushing for a career-high 178 yards and a late 50-yard touchdown.
The loss marked New England's worst season (4-13) under Belichick, whose future with the team remained uncertain after 24 seasons and six Super Bowl titles.