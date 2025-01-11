What's the story

Sri Lanka made a resounding comeback in the third and final match of the ODI series against New Zealand, in Auckland.

The team put up an impressive performance, scoring 290/8 after electing to bat first.

They then restricted the Kiwi side to just 150/10, securing a victory by a whopping margin of 140 runs.

Despite this loss, the Kiwis clinched the series 2-1.