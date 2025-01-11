All-round Sri Lanka thrash New Zealand in 3rd ODI: Stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka made a resounding comeback in the third and final match of the ODI series against New Zealand, in Auckland.
The team put up an impressive performance, scoring 290/8 after electing to bat first.
They then restricted the Kiwi side to just 150/10, securing a victory by a whopping margin of 140 runs.
Despite this loss, the Kiwis clinched the series 2-1.
New Zealand's chase
Sri Lanka's bowlers shine in Auckland victory
Sri Lanka's bowling attack proved to be the difference between the two sides as NZ were reduced to 21/5 while chasing the total.
Mark Chapman's 81 reignited NZ's hopes but he did not find significant support at the other end.
As a result, the Kiwis fell well short in their chase.
Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, and Eshan Malinga spearheaded the attack and claimed three wickets apiece.
Notably, three of the first four fallen wickets belong to Fernando.
Sri Lanka's score
SL posted a strong total
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando gave a solid start with a 69-run partnership for the opening wicket.
Both Kusal Mendis (54) and Nissanka (66) scored half-centuries, contributing significantly to their team's total.
Kamindu Mendis also played a crucial role with his 46 runs, while Janith Liyanage (53) formed key partnerships in the lower order to help the team post 290/8.
Matt Henry claimed four wickets for NZ.
Kusal
Third 50-plus score against NZ for Kusal
Kusal slammed five fours and two six en route to his 48-ball 54.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this knock has taken him to a total of 4,309 ODI runs at an average of 34.19.
In addition to four tons, he also owns 33 fifties.
In 12 matches versus New Zealand, Kusal has amassed 319 runs at 29.
This was his third 50-plus score versus them (100: 1).
Nissanka
2,500 ODI runs loading for Nissanka
Nissanka made 66 off 42 balls, having slammed six fours and five maximums.
This was his 16th ODI fifty which has taken the opener's tally to 2,498 runs at an average of 42.33.
He has also smashed six tons in this format. 184 of his runs have come in eight ODIs against NZ at 23 (50s: 2).
Liyanage
4th ODI fifty for Liyanage
Liyanage's 52-ball 53 was laced with three fours and two sixes.
The 29-year-old made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka in January last year against Zimbabwe.
Playing his 21st ODI (16 innings), Liyanage has recorded a total of 573 runs at 44.07. He smashed his fourth ODI fifty (100: 1).
He has tallied 145 runs against the Kiwis at 36.25. This was his maiden fifty against them.
Henry
150 ODI wickets for Henry
Henry became the second-fastest New Zealander to accomplish 150 ODI wickets.
The feat came in just 83 innings, leaving him behind only Trent Boult, who achieved the same milestone in 81 innings.
Henry, who finished with 4/55 from 10 overs, has now raced to 150 wickets at 25.43 (ER: 5.17).
33 of his scalps have come in 15 ODIs against SL at 15.3.
Chapman
Second successive fifty for Chapman
Chapman's run-a-ball 81 saw him smoke 10 fours and a maximum. This was the batter's second successive fifty as he made 62 in the second game.
The southpaw has now raced to 736 ODI runs at 35.04.
His tally includes three fifties besides two tons.
All of his three ODI half-centuries have come in six innings against the Lankans. This includes 257 runs at 51.40.