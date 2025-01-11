Matt Henry becomes second-fastest NZ bowler to 150 ODI wickets
New Zealand's fast bowler, Matt Henry, has reached a major milestone in his cricketing career.
During the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 11, he took his 150th wicket in the format.
With this, he became the second-fastest New Zealander to achieve the feat in ODIs.
The match was played at Eden Park in Auckland, where Henry claimed four wickets.
Record-breaking performance
Henry surpasses Hadlee and Southee in ODI wicket tally
Henry's record-breaking performance saw him surpass New Zealand cricket legends Richard Hadlee and Tim Southee.
He claimed his 150th wicket by dismissing Janith Liyanage on a lower full toss in the final over of the first innings.
The feat came in just 83 innings, leaving him behind only Trent Boult, who achieved the same milestone in 81 innings.
Overall, Henry became the ninth NZ bowler to claim 150 ODI wickets.
Global ranking
Henry ranks 7th globally in fastest 150 ODI wickets
On the world stage, Henry's feat puts him at seventh in the list of fastest bowlers to take 150 ODI wickets.
The list is currently topped by Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc, who took just 77 outings.
Despite losing the first two ODIs, Sri Lanka put up an improved batting performance in the last game with three players scoring half-centuries.
Stats
150 ODI wickets for Henry
Henry finished with 4/55 from 10 overs. The pacer made his ODI debut in 2014
As per ESPNcricinfo, the NZ pacer has now raced to 150 wickets from 85 ODIs at an average of 25.43 (ER: 5.17).
This includes two fifers and 12 four-wicket hauls. 33 of his scalps have come in 15 ODIs against SL at 15.3.
Henry has a terrific ODI record at home, having taken 73 wickets at 19.27.
Match highlights
Sri Lanka's improved performance in final ODI
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando gave a solid start with a 69-run partnership for the opening wicket.
Both Kusal Mendis (54) and Nissanka (66) scored half-centuries, contributing significantly to their team's total.
Kamindu Mendis also played a crucial role with his 46 runs, while Janith Liyanage (53) formed key partnerships in the lower order to help the team post 290/8.