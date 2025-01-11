What's the story

Sri Lanka posted 290/8 against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Eden Park, Auckland.

While half-centurions Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis got the visitors off to a fine start, Janith Liyanage's half-century fortified in the team in the end overs.

Liyanage opearated brilliantly with the tail-enders and made a brisk 53.

Here we look at his stats.