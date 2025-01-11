3rd ODI: Janith Liyanage's half-century powers SL to 290/8
Sri Lanka posted 290/8 against New Zealand in the third and final ODI at Eden Park, Auckland.
While half-centurions Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis got the visitors off to a fine start, Janith Liyanage's half-century fortified in the team in the end overs.
Liyanage opearated brilliantly with the tail-enders and made a brisk 53.
Here we look at his stats.
Liyanage's efforts keep Sri Lanka afloat
Liyanage's steady batting ensured that Sri Lanka didn't completely lose the momentum in the latter half of their innings.
Having arrived with the scorecard reading 183/4, he scored a crucial 53 off 52 balls, batting with the all-rounders and tail-enders.
Despite the short straight boundaries and a surface not supporting seam movement or spin, Liyanage's efforts helped Sri Lanka reach a defendable total on Eden Park's flat pitch.
Liyanage's steady innings
Earlier in the game, Nissanka (66) and Kusal (54) made fiery fifties to put their side on top.
Meanwhile, Liyanage kept a steady pace throughout the innings, ensuring Sri Lanka didn't lose all their wickets too early.
His brisk running between the wickets kept Sri Lanka's innings from falling apart completely as they neared the final overs of their batting stint.
He was eventually dismissed by Matt Henry in the final over.
Henry leads NZ's bowling attack
Despite an uncharacteristic fielding error where he dropped Kamindu Mendis, Matt Henry emerged as the leader of New Zealand's bowling attack.
He took four wickets for 55 runs in his 10 overs, proving instrumental in restricting Sri Lanka's score.
Henry was particularly effective during the middle and late overs, dismissing key players like Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Liyanage toward the end of their innings.
4th ODI fifty for Liyanage
Liyanage's 52-ball 53 was laced with three fours and two sixes.
The 29-year-old made his ODI debut for Sri Lanka in January last year against Zimbabwe.
Playing his 21st ODI (16 innings), Liyanage has recorded a total of 573 runs at 44.07, as per ESPNcricinfo. He smashed his fourth ODI fifty (100: 1).
He has tallied 145 runs against the Kiwis at 36.25. This was his maiden fifty against them.