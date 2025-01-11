Half-centurions Nissanka, Kusal power Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI
What's the story
Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 290/8 while batting first in the third one-day international against New Zealand on January 11.
The match, played at Eden Park in Auckland, saw Pathum Nissanka top the Sri Lankan batting chart with a brilliant 66 runs.
However, his innings was cut short by a freak injury that sent him off the field for treatment.
Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis also contributed with a fiery 54.
Here we present their stats.
Top order
Sri Lanka's top order shines in 3rd ODI
Sri Lanka's top order, which had failed to deliver in the first two matches of the series, finally came good.
Nissanka and Avishka Fernando laid a solid foundation with a 66-run partnership for the first wicket.
After Nissanka's temporary exit due to injury, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis kept the momentum going by adding 87 runs for the second wicket.
The former dominated the partnership with his fiery shots before Mitchell Santner cut short his stay.
Injury impact
Nissanka's injury and return to the field
Nissanka's brilliant innings took a pause when he appeared to have suffered a suspected groin or hip strain after completing his half-century.
Although he tried to continue, it was clear that his movement between the wickets was heavily compromised due to the injury.
Sri Lanka coach Sanith Jayasuriya then decided to call Nissanka off the field for medical attention.
Comeback
Nissanka's return boosts Sri Lanka's score
Nissanka returned to the field in the 34th over with Sri Lanka at 183/4 after Kamindu Mendis's dismissal at 46 runs.
He added another 16 runs to the total before being dismissed in the 37th over.
This was a valuable contribution to Sri Lanka's total of 290/8 in their first innings against New Zealand.
Bowling stats
New Zealand's bowling performance in 3rd ODI
Despite Sri Lanka's strong batting performance, New Zealand's Matt Henry managed to take four wickets for 55 runs.
His efforts were instrumental in limiting Sri Lanka to a total of 290/8 in their first innings.
The match continues as New Zealand prepare to respond with their batting line-up.
Notably, the Kiwis are eyeing a clean sweep, having won the first two games.
Kusal
Third 50-plus score against NZ for Mendis
Kusal slammed five fours and two six en route to his 48-ball 54.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this knock has taken him to a total of 4,309 ODI runs at an average of 34.19.
In addition to four tons, he also owns 33 fifties.
In 12 matches versus New Zealand, Kusal has amassed 319 runs at 29. This was his third 50-plus score versus NZ (100: 1).
Nissanka
2,500 ODI runs loading for Nissanka
Nissanka made 66 off 42 balls, having slammed six fours and five maximums.
This was his 16th ODI fifty which has taken the opener's tally to 2,498 runs at an average of 42.33.
He has also smashed six tons in this format. 184 of his runs have come in eight ODIs against NZ at 23 (50s: 2).