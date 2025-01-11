What's the story

Sri Lanka posted a challenging total of 290/8 while batting first in the third one-day international against New Zealand on January 11.

The match, played at Eden Park in Auckland, saw Pathum Nissanka top the Sri Lankan batting chart with a brilliant 66 runs.

However, his innings was cut short by a freak injury that sent him off the field for treatment.

Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis also contributed with a fiery 54.

Here we present their stats.