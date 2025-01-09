What's the story

Haryana took down Bengal in a crucial pre-quarter-final clash of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara, on Thursday.

Haryana posted a score of 298/9 in 50 overs. Parth Vats (62) and Nishant Sindhu (64) played pivotal knocks.

For Bengal, Mohammed Shami took three wickets.

In response, Abishek Porel's fifty wasn't enough as Bengal faltered, scoring 226/10 in 43.1 overs.