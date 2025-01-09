Haryana beat Bengal, reach 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy quarters: Stats
What's the story
Haryana took down Bengal in a crucial pre-quarter-final clash of the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Motibaug Cricket Ground, Vadodara, on Thursday.
Haryana posted a score of 298/9 in 50 overs. Parth Vats (62) and Nishant Sindhu (64) played pivotal knocks.
For Bengal, Mohammed Shami took three wickets.
In response, Abishek Porel's fifty wasn't enough as Bengal faltered, scoring 226/10 in 43.1 overs.
Shami
Shami does well in pivotal clash
Shami ended with figures of 3/61 from his 10-over spell. The veteran seamer dismissed opener Himanshu Rana (14) before getting rid of Dinesh Bana (15) and Anshul Kamboj (4) at the death.
In 135 List A matches, he has raced to 257 wickets at 23-plus. 195 of his scalps in the 50-over format have come for India.
Shami picked 5 wickets in VHT 2024/25.
Vats
20-year-old Parth Vats continues his superb VHT journey
Vats, who made his debut for Haryana in List A cricket with the 2024/25 VHT, was superb versus Bengal. He hit six fours in his 77-ball knock.
This was his 2nd fifty of the tournament. After 7 matches, he has amassed 234 runs at 39.
His scores read as: 1, 27, 27, 52*, 18, 47 and 62.
Information
Nishant chips in for Haryana with 64-run knock
Nishant scored 64 runs from 67 balls. His knock was laced with six fours and a six. Playing his 8th match in 2024/25 edition of the VHT, Nishant registered his 2nd fifty (7 innings). He owns 292 runs at 58.4.
Information
Mukesh Kumar enjoys an solid VHT campaign for Bengal
Team India pacer Mukesh played six matches for Bengal in 2024/25 VHT. He finished the campaign with 13 scalps. He started off with 4/66 versus Delhi. He took 1/24 against Tripura next. He claimed two wickets each in his next four matches.
Porel
Porel the lone warrior for Bengal
Porel managed 57 from 78 balls, hitting six fours. Alongside Sudip Kumar Gharami (36), Porel added 70 runs for the first wicket.
When Porel was dismissed, Bengal were reduced to 147/3. Thereafter, regular wickets hurt the side.
Porel his his 4th fifty in List A cricket (16 innings). He also owns a ton.
This was his 3rd fifty-plus score in 2024/25 VHT.
Haryana bowlers
Haryana bowlers shine as a unit
Anshul Kamboj was excellent, taking 2/25 from 7.1 overs. He bowled 30 dot balls.
Vats took 3/33 and was the pick of the bowlers for his side. He bowled 8 overs.
Nishant claimed 2/36 from 7 overs.
The likes of Aman Kumar, SP Kumar and AR Rana took a wicket each for Haryana.