What's the story

Australian cricketer Sam Konstas has accepted his mistake following a fiery exchange with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Sydney.

The incident, which took place on Day 2 of the SCG Test, resulted in Usman Khawaja's dismissal.

Nevertheless, Australia won both the game and series (3-1), winning the BGT after a decade-long wait.