Sam Konstas admits mistake after heated exchange with Jasprit Bumrah
What's the story
Australian cricketer Sam Konstas has accepted his mistake following a fiery exchange with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Sydney.
The incident, which took place on Day 2 of the SCG Test, resulted in Usman Khawaja's dismissal.
Nevertheless, Australia won both the game and series (3-1), winning the BGT after a decade-long wait.
Incident details
Konstas takes responsibility for Khawaja's dismissal
The incident occurred when Bumrah was looking to quicken the pace of the game toward the end of Day 2.
In retaliation, Khawaja attempted to break Bumrah's rhythm by interrupting his run-up.
This resulted in a heated exchange between non-striker Konstas and Bumrah, which concluded with the umpire intervening.
Moments later, Khawaja was dismissed by a fuller delivery from Bumrah, resulting in an aggressive celebration by the Indian team toward Konstas.
Admission
Konstas acknowledges his role in the incident
Speaking to Triple M, Konstas admitted his role in the incident.
He said, "Oh, I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time a little bit. It was probably my fault, but it happens."
Despite his fearless on-field attitude and successful outing against Bumrah on his international debut, Konstas has shown maturity by accepting his mistake here.
Coach's concern
McDonald's expresses concern over India's 'intimidation' tactics
Australia coach Andrew McDonald voiced his concerns over Konstas's latest run-in with the Indian team.
He implied that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has basically allowed India's "intimidation" tactics against Konstas.
But no Code of Conduct charges were pressed by the ICC after Bumrah confronted Konstas after Khawaja's dismissal on Day 1.
"I checked in with Sam to make sure he was okay," McDonald said, highlighting his duty to ensure his players are mentally prepared for such things.