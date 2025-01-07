Decoding NBA guards averaging 30+ PPG in 15-game win streak
What's the story
Scoring dominance during extended win streaks is a hallmark of NBA greatness, especially for guards.
However, only a few have managed to average 30+ PPG across a 15-game win streak, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeou-Alexander recently joined an elite company of all-time legends with these stats.
Meanwhile, this article breaks down the elite guards who reached this milestone, showcasing their offensive brilliance.
#1
Michael Jordan - 1995-96, Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was the first player to average 30+ PPG in a 15-win streak doing so during the 1995-96 season.
Meanwhile, during the Bull's 18-win streak, Jordan averaged 31.1 points per game.
Additionally, Chicago's streak started vs the Indiana Pacers and ended vs the Denver Nuggets (February 04).
Notably, Jordan won the NBA MVP award that season.
#2
Stephen Curry - 2015-16, Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was the second player to average over 30+ PPG in a 15-streak season, doing so during the 2015-16 season.
Notably, Curry was the first player to do so since the 1995-96 season, when he averaged 32.4 PPG across the Warriors' NBA record 24-game win streak.
Additionally, Curry won the MVP award but the Warriors lost the finals.
#3
James Harden - 2017-18, Houston Rockets
The then-Houston Rockets guard Harden became the third player to replicate these stats during his 2017-18 season.
The Rockets' streak started with a win vs the Phoenix Suns and went on till 17 games and ended vs the Toronto Raptors.
Meanwhile, Harden averaged 30.7 PPG, including a stellar 60-point triple-double vs the Orlando Magic.
Notably, Harden also won his sole MVP award that season.
#4
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 2024-25*, Oklahoma City Thunder
As mentioned SGA became just the fourth and only guard to achieve these stats across a 15-game winning streak.
With their recent win vs the Boston Celtics, the Thunder are on a hot franchise-record 15-game win streak, which started vs the Utah Jazz in early December.
Meanwhile, the MVP front-runner has averaged 33 PPG (the highest on this list), including an impressive 45-point game.
Twitter Post
Twitter post highlighting elite guards of the NBA
Only four guards in NBA history have ever averaged 30+ PPG in a 15-game win streak:— StatMamba (@StatMamba) January 6, 2025
2025 SGA
2018 Harden (MVP)
2016 Steph (MVP)
1996 Jordan (MVP) pic.twitter.com/92g80BZP7M