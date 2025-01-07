What's the story

Scoring dominance during extended win streaks is a hallmark of NBA greatness, especially for guards.

However, only a few have managed to average 30+ PPG across a 15-game win streak, and Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeou-Alexander recently joined an elite company of all-time legends with these stats.

Meanwhile, this article breaks down the elite guards who reached this milestone, showcasing their offensive brilliance.