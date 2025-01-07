Ranking NFL rookies with the most receptions (single season)
What's the story
NFL rookies making an immediate impact often showcase their talent through record-breaking performances, especially as pass-catchers.
From standout tight ends like Brock Bowers, who set a new rookie receptions mark, to wide receivers and running backs redefining expectations, these players have left lasting impressions.
Here's a look at the NFL rookies with the most single-season receptions, highlighting their contributions and cementing their spots.
#1
Brock Bowers - TE, Las Vegas Raiders (112 receptions), 2024
As mentioned the Raiders TE just set the all-time record for the most receptions by a rookie in a single season with 112 of them.
During their recent loss to the Los Angeles Chargers Bowers managed four receptions claiming the crown.
Notably, he is the only rookie to cross the 110 receptions mark, and the first TE to hold the record in NFL history.
#2
Malik Nabers - WR, New York Giants (109 receptions), 2024
The New York Giants rookie WR stands second on this list with 109 receptions across just 15 games.
Notably, he was atop the list until Bowers surpassed him with four receptions in his 17th game of the season.
Additionally, Nabers has also managed 1,204 yards including seven TDs, and is also one of the two rookies to cross the 105 receptions mark ever.
#3
Puka Nacua - WR, Los Angeles Rams (105 receptions), 2023
The Rams' second-year WR stands third on this list with 105 receptions from his 2023 rookie year.
Notably, Nacua had broken Jaylen Waddle's 2021 record by just one reception until Nabers and Bowers surpassed him this year.
Meanwhile, during the 2023 season, the rookie had also managed his career-high 1,486 yards (most yards on this list) including six TDs across 17 games.
#4
Jaylen Waddle - WR, Miami Dolphins (104 receptions), 2021
Currently a fourth-year WR with the Dolphins, Waddle stands fourth on this list thanks to his 104 receptions from his 2021 rookie year.
Notably, Waddle had broken the Arizona Cardinals' Anquan Boldin's long-standing 18-year record by three receptions.
Overall, in 2021, Waddle capped off his stellar rookie season with his then-career high 1,015 yards with six TDs across 16 games.
#5
Anquan Boldin - WR, Atlanta Falcons (101 receptions), 2003
As mentioned the Falcons' then-rookie WR held the record for 18 long years until Waddle broke it in 2021.
Meanwhile, Boldin finished his 2003 rookie season with a then-record 101 receptions.
Notably, he was also the first (and now one of the five) rookies to cross the 100 receptions mark in a season.
Additionally, Boldin had also amassed 1,377 yards across 16 games.