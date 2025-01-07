What's the story

On January 07, 2011, the Boston Celtics cemented their legacy as one of the NBA's most successful franchises by securing their 3,000th victory in a 122-102 triumph over the Toronto Raptors.

With contributions from a standout rookie and their veteran core, the Celtics showcased their trademark dominance.

This milestone further solidified their place in basketball history as one of the league's winningest teams.