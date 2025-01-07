#ThisDayThatYear: NBA giants Boston Celtics earn their 3,000th victory
What's the story
On January 07, 2011, the Boston Celtics cemented their legacy as one of the NBA's most successful franchises by securing their 3,000th victory in a 122-102 triumph over the Toronto Raptors.
With contributions from a standout rookie and their veteran core, the Celtics showcased their trademark dominance.
This milestone further solidified their place in basketball history as one of the league's winningest teams.
Game recap
Rookie forward gives Celtics their franchise's 300th win
The Celtics earned their 3,000th franchise victory with a commanding 122-102 win over the Raptors.
Paul Pierce led with 20 points, while rookie Luke Harangody shined, recording career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds for his first NBA double-double.
Boston dominated the boards (44-28) and shot 58.6% from the field, extending their Eastern Conference lead with a balanced team effort and historic milestone.
2010-11 season recap - Celtics
Recap of the Celtics' 2010-11 season
The 2010-11 Celtics, led by Doc Rivers in his return as head coach, finished 56-26 after a strong start and mid-season struggles following Kendrick Perkins' trade.
Off-season additions Shaquille and Jermaine O'Neal bolstered the roster, but Boston fell to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The season marked Shaquille O'Neal's retirement, and four Celtics were All-Star Game representatives.
Most wins - all-time
NBA teams with the most wins all-time
The Celtics lead the NBA in all-time wins with 3,634 victories, holding a .594 win percentage since their inception in 1946. Close behind, the Los Angeles Lakers boast 3,550 wins and a .591 win rate.
The Philadelphia 76ers (3,101 wins), New York Knicks (2,974 wins), and Golden State Warriors (2,969 wins) round out the top five, showcasing the league's most historic franchises.