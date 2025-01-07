#ThisDayThatYear: Patriots dominate and set record with 10 playoff wins
What's the story
On January 7, 2006, the New England Patriots cemented their legacy by setting an NFL record with 10 consecutive postseason victories.
Led by Tom Brady and a relentless defense, the Pats overwhelmed the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-3 in the AFC Wild Card round.
This dominant performance showcased the dynasty's consistency, as they continued their march through NFL history.
Here's more about their dominant streak.
Game recap
Patriots throttle Jaguars as champs begin title defense
The Patriots secured their record-breaking 10th straight postseason victory with a 28-3 rout of the Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round.
Brady tossed three touchdowns, and Willie McGinest set playoff records with 4.5 sacks and 16 career postseason sacks.
The defense smothered Jacksonville, highlighted by Asante Samuel's 73-yard interception return, as the Patriots continued their pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl title.
Wins
Recap of the Patriots' 10 postseason wins
The Patriots' 10 postseason wins started in 2001, with their Divisional Playoffs win over the Oakland Raiders and their first Super Bowl win.
Notably, during these 10 wins New England and Bill Belichick won three of their six Super Bowls.
They also won three AFC Championships and their streak was broken when they lost the 2005 Divisional Playoffs vs the Denver Broncos.
Most wins
NFL teams with the most consecutive postseason wins
The Patriots hold the record for the longest postseason winning streak with 11 straight victories.
The Kansas City Chiefs follow closely with 10 consecutive wins.
The Dallas Cowboys and Indiana Colts boast nine-game streaks, while franchises like the San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers, LA Rams, and Pittsburgh Steelers each had eight.
The Tennesse Oilers (now Titans) round out with a seven-game streak.