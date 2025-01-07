What's the story

On January 7, 2006, the New England Patriots cemented their legacy by setting an NFL record with 10 consecutive postseason victories.

Led by Tom Brady and a relentless defense, the Pats overwhelmed the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-3 in the AFC Wild Card round.

This dominant performance showcased the dynasty's consistency, as they continued their march through NFL history.

