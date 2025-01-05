Decoding best individual scores on South African soil in Tests
What's the story
Ryan Rickelton entered history books during South Africa's 2nd Test at Newlands in Cape Town against Pakistan.
Rickelton, who was promoted to open the innings, smashed a terrific 259-run knock against Shan Masood's men.
He was part of three fruitful stands, helping his side post a 615-run total in the 1st innings.
Here are batters with best individual scores on Proteas soil in Tests.
#1
275 - Gary Kirsten (SA) vs ENG, Durban, 1999
The South Africa vs England, 3rd Test at Kingsmead, Durban, saw Proteas opener Gary Kirsten slam 275 runs in South Africa's 2nd innings.
England posted 366/9d before SA were bowled out for 156. The hosts were asked to follow on and Kirsten's heroics helped them salvage a draw (572/7).
Kirsten's 275 came from 642 balls. He smashed 26 fours.
#2
274 - Graeme Pollock (SA) vs AUS, Durban, 1970
South African legend Graeme Pollock hit a solid 274-run knock in the 2nd Test match of the series versus Australia in 1970 at Kingsmead, Durban.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the hosts scored a mammoth 672/7d in the 1st innings. Pollock scored 274 from 401 balls. He slammed 43 fours.
Australia faltered for 157 and 336 runs respectively to lose the clash.
#3
262 - Stephen Fleming (NZ) vs SA, Cape Town, 2006
In New Zealand's tour of South Africa in 2006, Stephen Fleming hammered 262 runs at Newlands, Cape Town, during the 2nd Test.
Fleming's 262 in the first innings helped NZ post 593/8d. His knock had 31 fours and two sixes. He faced 423 balls.
SA responded with 512 runs. The match ended in a draw with NZ scoring 121/3 thereafter.
#4
259 - Ryan Rickelton (SA) vs PAK, Cape Town, 2025
Rickelton was the complete package in his side's score of 615. He added 235 runs alongside Temba Bavuma (106). Thereafter, he added another century-plus stand (148) alongside Kyle Verreynne (100).
Marco Jansen came in and added an 86-run stand as well alongside Rickelton.
Rickelton's 259 came from 343 deliveries. He smashed 29 fours and three sixes.