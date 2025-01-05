What's the story

Ryan Rickelton entered history books during South Africa's 2nd Test at Newlands in Cape Town against Pakistan.

Rickelton, who was promoted to open the innings, smashed a terrific 259-run knock against Shan Masood's men.

He was part of three fruitful stands, helping his side post a 615-run total in the 1st innings.

Here are batters with best individual scores on Proteas soil in Tests.