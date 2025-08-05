Indians with most wickets in a Test series in England

Mohammed Siraj 's stellar performance in the fifth Test against England at The Oval has earned him a place in cricketing history. His nine-wicket match haul helped India clinch a thrilling six-run victory, leveling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. Meanwhile, Siraj ended the five-match series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps. On this note, let's look at the Indian bowlers with the most wickets in a bilateral Test series on England soil.

Siraj Mohammed Siraj - 23 wickets in 2025 As mentioned, Siraj ended the aforementioned series with 23 wickets, matching the record for most wickets in a Test series in England. He featured in all five Tests and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs. He took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43. His tally included two fifers and a four-wicket haul as India managed a 2-2 draw. Notably, he was the only Indian pacer to participate in all five games.

Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah - 23 wickets in 2021/22 Siraj, with his heroics in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, equaled Jasprit Bumrah's record of 23 wickets during India's 2021-22 tour of England. That five-match series also ended in a 2-2 draw as Bumrah ended as the top-wicket taker with 23 scalps at a stunning average of 22.47. He tallied a four-wicket haul besides a fifer in that series.