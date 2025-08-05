Indians with most wickets in a Test series in England
What's the story
Mohammed Siraj's stellar performance in the fifth Test against England at The Oval has earned him a place in cricketing history. His nine-wicket match haul helped India clinch a thrilling six-run victory, leveling the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. Meanwhile, Siraj ended the five-match series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps. On this note, let's look at the Indian bowlers with the most wickets in a bilateral Test series on England soil.
Siraj
Mohammed Siraj - 23 wickets in 2025
As mentioned, Siraj ended the aforementioned series with 23 wickets, matching the record for most wickets in a Test series in England. He featured in all five Tests and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs. He took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43. His tally included two fifers and a four-wicket haul as India managed a 2-2 draw. Notably, he was the only Indian pacer to participate in all five games.
Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah - 23 wickets in 2021/22
Siraj, with his heroics in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, equaled Jasprit Bumrah's record of 23 wickets during India's 2021-22 tour of England. That five-match series also ended in a 2-2 draw as Bumrah ended as the top-wicket taker with 23 scalps at a stunning average of 22.47. He tallied a four-wicket haul besides a fifer in that series.
#3
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 19 wickets in 2014
At number three, we have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose swing bowling made headlines in the 2014 five-Test series in England. With 19 wickets from five games at 26.63, the pacer finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the series. His tally included two fifers, including a match-winning 6/82 at Lord's. Despite his heroics, India suffered a 1-3 series defeat.