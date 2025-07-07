Jofra Archer raring to go for 'blockbuster' Lord's Test: Details

England cricket team head coach Brendon McCullum believes a "blockbuster" 3rd Test awaits the hosts and India at Lord's, starting July 10. McCullum hopes that a livelier pitch could help their bowling attack, which is likely to include Jofra Archer . Notably, the first two Tests of the series have been batting-heavy, with plenty of runs and centuries being scored. The flat pitches at Headingley and Edgbaston had little help for seamers.

Pitch preference England requested a pacey pitch: McCullum McCullum revealed that England had requested a Lord's pitch with more pace, bounce, and some sideways movement. Ahead of the Lord's Test, he said, "It'll be a blockbuster either way, but I think it's going to set up for a cracker." Both teams are expected to make changes in their pace attacks. While Indian skipper Shubman Gill has already confirmed the return of star seamer Jasprit Bumrah, the England XI will see Archer's comeback.

Do you know? Runs across first two Tests As per ESPNcricinfo, the 1st and 2nd Tests have already recorded an aggregate of 3,365 runs, the highest for the first two Tests in any bilateral series. The previous highest mark was 3,230 runs set during the 1924/25 Ashes.

Comeback Archer set to make return in red-ball cricket As mentioned, Archer is set to make his red-ball return after a long injury layoff. Despite having bowled just 18 overs in one First-Class match for Sussex, McCullum confirmed that Archer will be available for selection. "Jofra is looking fit, he's looking strong, he's looking ready to go and he'll come into calculations," said McCullum. Notably, Archer recently made a comeback to First-Class cricket after nearly four years. His last Test appearance was in February 2021.