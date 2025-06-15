Bumrah was unstoppable in this cycle as he claimed a record 77 wickets in just 28 innings. Meanwhile, Starc bowled in 37 innings.

The former's average of 15.09 was the lowest among all bowlers with 50-plus wickets in the cycle.

The Australian speedster clocked an average of 26.89.

Notably, Bumrah played the majority of his games in India, where tracks are not usually known to favor pacers.

At the same time, the Australian tracks are tailor-made for fast bowling.