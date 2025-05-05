Shubman Gill averages 36.76 versus MI in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host an electrifying 2025 Indian Premier League clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 6.
Both teams have been brilliant this season and are on the right track to qualify for playoffs.
Meanwhile, GT captain Shubman Gill has been among big runs this season.
Here we present his numbers against MI.
Stats
Four 50-plus scores vs MI
Gill's performance against the five-time champions, MI, has been a mixed bag.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored a total of 478 runs in 13 matches at an average of 36.76.
The impressive tally includes three half-centuries and one century with a strike rate of 148.90.
However, he has also been dismissed under 10 runs on four occasions against MI.
Gill made a 27-ball 38 when these two teams met earlier in the season.
Information
Average of 8.22 at Wankhede
Though the Wankhede Stadium has been a batting paradise in IPL over the years, Gill has struggled at this iconic venue. He has managed just 74 runs across nine IPL games here at a below-par average of 8.22. His highest score here is 22.
Match-ups
Gill's encounters with key MI bowlers
Gill must to be wary of Hardik Pandya, who has dismissed him four times in their five IPL meetings, including one earlier this season.
Deepak Chahar has also been successful against Gill, dismissing him five times in 11 IPL encounters.
No other bowler has dismissed the GT captain more often in IPL.
Though Gill has only been dismissed once against Jasprit Bumrah across seven IPL innings, the batter has a paltry strike rate in this battle (108.69).
Record achievement
The breathtaking hundred in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
In the 2023 IPL Qualifier 2, Gill scored a breathtaking 129 runs off just 60 balls against MI.
Not only did this innings set the stage for a potential victory, but it also created a number of records.
It was the second-highest individual score against Mumbai Indians in IPL history, only behind AB de Villiers's unbeaten 133 for RCB in May 2015.
It was also the second-highest individual score by an Indian batter in IPL history.
Career
Gill's sensational IPL career in numbers
Gill registered a fluent knock of 76 runs from 38 balls in his preceding outing versus Sunrisers Hyderabad.
This knock took his season tally to 465 runs from 10 matches at an average of 51.66 (50s: 5).
Overall, in 113 IPL matches (110 innings), he has raced to 3,681 runs at 39.15. He owns 25 fifties and 4 tons.
The GT opener won the Orange Cap in IPL 2023 for scoring 890 runs.