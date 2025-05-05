India, Australia maintain dominance in ICC's annual rankings update
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released its annual rankings update, showing major changes across all formats of cricket.
Australia remains on top in the Test arena, while India continues to lead in both ODIs and T20Is.
The latest rankings are based on all matches played since May 2022 with a weightage of 100%, and those from the last two years with 50%.
Test rankings
Australia retain top spot in Test rankings
Australia, the reigning World Test Championship holders, have managed to retain its top spot in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings.
However, their lead has been slightly reduced from 15 to 13 points after this year's update.
The Pat Cummins-led Australian team has a rating of 126.
Meanwhile, England have made significant strides, moving up to second place after winning three out of four Test series in the past year.
Rankings shift
England overtake South Africa and India
Under Ben Stokes's leadership, England have overtaken South Africa and India to take the second spot in the Test rankings.
The English side now has 113 rating points, while South Africa and India have slipped to third and fourth with 111 and 105 points respectively.
The top 10 teams remain the same with New Zealand at fifth spot followed by Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
ODI dominance
India strengthens position in ODI rankings
In ODIs, India have cemented their top spot after a successful ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Their rating points have gone up from 122 to 124.
New Zealand, the Champions Trophy runners-up, have jumped to the second spot while Australia now occupy the third spot.
Sri Lanka's stellar home run including ODI series wins over India and Australia has taken them to the fourth spot after gaining five rating points.
ODI updates
Afghanistan and West Indies rise in ODI rankings
Afghanistan have also made a lot of progress, jumping to seventh after gaining four points.
This comes at the cost of former world champions England who have slipped to eighth after losing four points.
The West Indies jumped to ninth after gaining five points, surpassing Bangladesh who slipped to 10th after losing four points.
T20I rankings
India leads T20I rankings as ICC introduces 100 teams
India, the reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions, remain on top in the T20I format. Their lead over second-placed Australia has reduced from 10 to nine points.
For the first time ever, the annual update features 100 teams in global T20I rankings. This updated list includes all sides that played at least eight T20Is in the last three years.
England, the 2022 edition champions, sit at number three with New Zealand, West Indies, and South Africa closely following.