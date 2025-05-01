IPL 2025: MI beat RR, win sixth successive match
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter in Jaipur.
The five-time champions successfully defended 217, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma delivering impactful spells. RR were bowled out for 117.
Notably, MI have won their first IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since 2012. They have now won six successive matches.
Here are the stats.
Match
A look at match summary
Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton added a 116-run opening stand after RR elected to field.
Both of them slammed fifties before Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya took over. They accelerated and took MI past 200 (217/2).
RR lost Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently scored a historic ton, in the first over. Lack of proper starts brought RR down to 64/6.
MI won by 100 runs.
Information
MI's milestone win in Jaipur
As mentioned, MI have won their first IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in over a decade (since 2012). MI now have three wins from nine IPL matches on this iconic ground.
Rohit
Rohit's third fifty of IPL 2025
Rohit continues his fine form in the second half of IPL 2025. He slammed a 36-ball 53 (9 fours) before falling to Riyan Parag.
The former MI skipper raced to his third half-century in the ongoing season.
In 267 IPL matches, Rohit now has 6,921 runs at an average of 29.83. His tally includes a strike-rate of 132 (2 tons and 46 fifties).
Feats
Rohit attains these feats
During the match, Rohit became only the second player with 6,000-plus runs for a team in T20 cricket.
According to Cricbuzz, he has joined his compatriot Virat Kohli, who owns 8,871 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in T20 cricket.
Rohit also raced to 3,000 runs as an opener in the IPL. He emerged as MI's mainstay opener in the league.
Rickelton
Rickelton slams his third IPL fifty
Rickelton, who had a rather slow start, soon launched a fierce counter-attack.
He took charge against Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana in the Powerplay, with MI reaching 58/0.
Maheesh Theekshana knocked over the former in the 12th over. His 38-ball 61 was studded with 7 fours and 3 sixes.
Rickelton raced to his third half-century in his maiden IPL season.
Partnership
Hardik-SKY stand takes MI forward
Hardik led MI from the front, hammering an unbeaten 48 off 23 balls, a knock studded with 6 fours and a six.
The MI skipper came in after openers Rohit and Rickelton laid a perfect launchpad (123/2).
Hardik and Suryakumar (48*) joined forces as the visitors reached 217/2. The latter took also took 23 balls for the same (4 fours and 3 sixes).
Information
Hardik completes 5,500 runs in T20s
With his 40th, Hardik completed 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. He recently became the first Indian with the double of 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in T20 cricket. Over 2,600 of his T20 runs have come in IPL.
Information
Most successive scores of 25 or more in IPL
According to Cricbuzz, Suryakumar has the most consecutive scores of 25 or more in the IPL (11 in 2025). SKY's scores this season read 48*, 54, 40*, 68*, 26, 40, 28, 67, 27*, 48, and 29. He has overtaken Robin Uthappa (10 in 2014).
Boult
Boult races to 300 T20 wickets
Boult once again showed his class in the Powerplay. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana in his opening spell.
With this, he completed 300 wickets in T20 cricket.
Boult became only the third New Zealand player with 300-plus T20 wickets, joining Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi.
He reached the landmark in his 256th match. Notably, 83 of his wickets have come in internationals.
Karn Sharma
Karn Sharma takes three wickets
Senior leg-spinner Karn came in as MI's impact sub against RR, having replaced Rohit.
Karn made a difference with his vicious deliveries. He dismissed Dhruv Jurel before getting Maheesh Theekshana and Kumar Kartikeya in the same over.
Karn, who has played for four teams, conceded 23 runs from four overs.
The wrist-spinner has raced to 82 wickets at an average of 26.47.
Bumrah
Bumrah shines in another game
While Boult and Karn took three wickets each, it was Jasprit Bumrah's spell that choked the Royals.
He bowled another impactful spell in middle overs, conceding just 15 runs from four overs. Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer were his victims.
Notably, Bumrah has dismissed Hetmyer five times in just nine T20 innings. The latter stikes at 71.42 in this battle.
MI stats
Other notable records for MI
MI have now won their joint-most back-to-back wins in an IPL season (also six in 2008 and 2017).
As per Cricbuzz, MI have never lost while defending 200-plus targets. They have won each of their 17 games.
MI won by 100 runs, their third-biggest margin of victory in the IPL (by runs).
Information
MI's sixth successive win
With their sixth successive win, MI have reached the summit of IPL 2025 standings. They now have seven wins in 11 games, with 14 points (NRR: +1.274). On the other hand, the Royals have crashed out of the playoff race.