May 02, 202512:17 am

What's the story

Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter in Jaipur.

The five-time champions successfully defended 217, with Trent Boult and Karn Sharma delivering impactful spells. RR were bowled out for 117.

Notably, MI have won their first IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since 2012. They have now won six successive matches.

Here are the stats.