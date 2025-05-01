What's the story

Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap.

Rohit has become only the second player with 6,000-plus runs for a team in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians batter reached the landmark in Match 50 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.

As per ESPNcricinfo, no batter other than Rohit has even 4,000 T20 runs for MI.