Next Article
Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli on this T20 tally: Stats
By Parth Dhall
May 01, 2025 08:38 pm
What's the story
Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his cap.
Rohit has become only the second player with 6,000-plus runs for a team in T20 cricket. The Mumbai Indians batter reached the landmark in Match 50 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
As per ESPNcricinfo, no batter other than Rohit has even 4,000 T20 runs for MI.
Milestone
Over 6,000 runs for MI
According to Cricbuzz, Rohit has joined his compatriot Virat Kohli in terms of 6,000-plus T20 runs for a team.
The latter has racked up 8,871 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in T20 cricket. He is the only player with over 8,000 runs in the IPL.
Notably, Rohit has scored as many as 5,750-plus of his T20 runs for MI in the IPL.