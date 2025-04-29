Varun Chakravarthy races to 150 T20 wickets: Key stats
Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket.
Chakravarthy reached the landmark while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The KKR spinner attained the feat with his first wicket of the match. He has taken over 90 wickets in the IPL.
Here are the key stats.
Milestone
A look at his T20 stats
Chakravarthy raced to 150 T20 wickets in his 116th match (115 innings).
The KKR mystery spinner has a brilliant average of under 22, while his economy rate falls under 8. His tally includes three fifers and a four-wicket haul.
Notably, Chakravarthy made his T20 debut in IPL 2019, for Punjab Kings against KKR at Eden Gardens. He bagged his maiden wicket in that match.
IPL
Over 90 wickets in IPL
Chakravarthy has emerged as a potent spinner in the IPL.
He went on to become KKR's third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The spinner played a solitary match for PBKS in 2019 before moving to KKR.
Notably, Chakravarthy is one of only three players with a five-wicket haul for KKR in the IPL. He also owns a four-fer.
India
Chakravarthy averages 14.57 for India
Chakravarthy's exploits earned him his India debut in the 2021/22 season. He was also part of India's squad in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.
However, a string of poor performances saw him fall out of contention.
Chakravarthy made a successful comeback to Team India last year. In 18 T20Is, he owns 33 wickets at an incredible average of 14.57 (two fifers).
Information
Multiple fifers in T20Is
Chakravarthy was the Player of the Series as India beat England in home T20Is this year. During the series, Chakravarthy became the third Indian with multiple fifers in the format, joining Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.