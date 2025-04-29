What's the story

Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket.

Chakravarthy reached the landmark while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The KKR spinner attained the feat with his first wicket of the match. He has taken over 90 wickets in the IPL.

Here are the key stats.