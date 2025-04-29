IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc stars with three-fer against KKR
What's the story
Delhi Capitals speedster Mitchell Starc starred with a remarkable bowling effort against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 48 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
The left-arm seamer took three wickets as the Knight Riders compiled 204/9 in 20 overs, with DC electing to field.
Notably, Starc took two of his wickets in his final over.
Here are the key stats.
Spell
The pick of DC's bowlers
Starc, who started the proceedings for DC, bowled three overs in the Powerplay.
He was expensive, conceding successive boundaries to Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, the latter fell to Starc eventually.
The Aussie pacer returned to bowl the final over. He dismissed Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy on successive deliveries.
Starc, the pick of DC's bowlers, conceded 43 runs from his four overs.
Stats
Starc races to 65 IPL wickets
This was the first instance of Starc taking multiple wickets in his last eight games.
The DC pacer now has 14 wickets from 10 games at an average of 26.14 in IPL 2025. His tally also includes a five-wicket haul.
Starc, who has represented three franchises, now owns 65 wickets from 51 IPL games at 23.12. His economy rate reads 8.61.
Information
Over 200 wickets in T20 cricket
Starc recently completed 200 wickets in T20 cricket. He has now completed 207 wickets from 152 T20s at an average of under 22. He has taken 79 of those wickets for Australia in T20Is.