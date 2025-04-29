What's the story

Delhi Capitals speedster Mitchell Starc starred with a remarkable bowling effort against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 48 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The left-arm seamer took three wickets as the Knight Riders compiled 204/9 in 20 overs, with DC electing to field.

Notably, Starc took two of his wickets in his final over.

Here are the key stats.