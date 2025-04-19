DC head coach backs Jake Fraser-McGurk despite recent poor form
Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani has thrown his weight behind Jake Fraser-McGurk, despite the young Australian's recent failures in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The cricketer was a vital cog for DC last season, amassing 330 runs across nine matches at 36.67 and a strike rate of 234.04, including four fifties.
But this year, he has only scored 55 runs in six matches at an average of 9.17 and a strike rate of 105.77.
Coach's confidence
Badani sees Fraser-McGurk as a match-winner
However, Badani is confident Fraser-McGurk will turn his form around.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference before the Gujarat Titans (GT) game in Ahmedabad, Badani backed Fraser-McGurk.
"We as a side, believe that he's someone who can come good for us at any given time," Badani stated.
This confidence stems from DC's position with five wins from six games, allowing them to give chances to players like Fraser-McGurk who are yet to find their rhythm this season.
Team spirit
Badani satisfied with DC's performance and team atmosphere
Badani said he is happy with DC's performance this season, having had five good days out of six.
"You're bound to have good days and bad days. So far, we've had five good ones, and I'm quite happy with the results we've achieved," he stated.
Ahead of their next match against the GT, Badani hopes to continue their successful run in IPL 2025.
"Everyone's enjoying each other's company, and we're looking forward to having a good game," he further added.
Struggles
A look at the Aussie's performances so far this season
As mentioned, Fraser-McGurk has struggled in IPL 2025, with a string of low scores and early dismissals.
He scored just one run against LSG, followed by 38 off 35 against SRH, his highest this season.
He then fell for a duck against CSK, managed only seven in the next game, and recorded a second duck in DC's loss to Mumbai Indians.
Most recently, he scored just nine runs against the Rajasthan Royals.
Stats
Fraser-McGurk's overall IPL and T20 numbers
In 15 IPL matches, the opener has scored 385 runs at 25.67.
Fraser-McGurk also boasts a strike rate of 199.48 alongside four fifties so far.
Meanwhile, in T20s, he owns 1,412 runs across 74 innings with a strike rate of 147.85. He also owns nine fifties and an average of 19.88 (HS: 95).