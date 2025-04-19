What's the story

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani has thrown his weight behind Jake Fraser-McGurk, despite the young Australian's recent failures in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The cricketer was a vital cog for DC last season, amassing 330 runs across nine matches at 36.67 and a strike rate of 234.04, including four fifties.

But this year, he has only scored 55 runs in six matches at an average of 9.17 and a strike rate of 105.77.

