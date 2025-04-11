What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik has raised concerns over the pitch conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He said that despite RCB's request for good pitches in their home games, they were given challenging ones.

The issue came to light after Bengaluru's two home matches against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals saw them restricted to scores of 169/8 and 163/7 respectively.

They lost both games.