Kuldeep Yadav's Champions Trophy selection hangs in balance
What's the story
India's premier wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is waiting for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) clearance to join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and ODI series against England.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce its squad in two days.
Kuldeep has been recovering from a groin surgery he underwent last year, and his fitness remains a topic of discussion among selectors.
Rehabilitation
Kuldeep's recovery and training progress
Despite his surgery, Kuldeep has resumed bowling and shared glimpses of his training sessions on social media.
He was optimistic about his recovery in a recent interview with The Telegraph. "My recovery went quite well, and I've been bowling for some time now. I'm feeling good (about my progress)," he said.
However, the final call on his inclusion in Team India's squad lies with BCCI and NCA's medical team.
Selection prospects
Coach optimistic about Kuldeep's Champions Trophy selection
Kuldeep's childhood coach, Kapil Dev Pandey is optimistic about his student recovering and getting selected for the impending Champions Trophy.
He expects Kuldeep should get a green signal from NCA's medical team.
"He has started bowling over the last 10 days or so. He'll be coming to Kanpur after January 25 or 26, and we'll then work further on his line and length, spin, and other technical matters," Pandey told The Telegraph.
Training resumption
Kuldeep's return to training after injury
Kuldeep recently returned to training following his injury and even shared his video on Instagram, captioned 'locked-in.' The clip features him training in the nets.
He sat out of the entire Border-Gavaskar Trophy after undergoing hernia surgery, as revealed by captain Rohit Sharma.
Kuldeep reported to NCA midway through the Test series against New Zealand at home and has been out since then.
Injury update
BCCI's statement on Kuldeep's long-term groin injury
During the New Zealand series at home, the BCCI had announced Kuldeep was undergoing treatment for a long-term groin injury.
"Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection for the tour of Australia since he has been referred to BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of ongoing Test series against New Zealand for long term resolution of his chronic left groin issue," the BCCI had stated.