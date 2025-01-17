What's the story

India's premier wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is waiting for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) clearance to join the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and ODI series against England.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce its squad in two days.

Kuldeep has been recovering from a groin surgery he underwent last year, and his fitness remains a topic of discussion among selectors.