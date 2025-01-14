England pacer Mahmood faces visa issues ahead of India tour
What's the story
England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood is currently dealing with visa issues, putting his participation in the upcoming white-ball tour of India in jeopardy.
The England Cricket Board (ECB) had to cancel his flight as his passport is still with the Indian Embassy.
With just a week to go before the tour starts, Mahmood's status remains uncertain.
This isn't the first time he has faced such issues, having been denied entry into India in 2024 and 2019 as well.
Training disruption
Mahmood's training impacted by visa delay
The visa delay has not just impacted Mahmood's travel plans but also his training schedule.
According to Daily Mail, the freezing conditions in England have kept him from training.
The ECB had arranged a pace bowling camp in the UAE, which several other players including Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, and Jofra Archer attended under mentor James Anderson's guidance.
However, due to his pending visa, Mahmood couldn't join this preparatory camp.
Official stance
ECB remains silent on Mahmood's visa situation
Meanwhile, the England squad is scheduled to leave for India on Friday, January 17. So far, Mahmood is still awaiting a resolution to his visa issue.
The ECB is yet to comment on the matter or issue an official statement on his participation in the tour.
This silence only adds to the uncertainty over Mahmood's involvement in the upcoming India series and the Champions Trophy 2025.
Past incidents
Mahmood's visa issues: A recurring problem
Born to British-Pakistan parents in 1997, Mahmood has had similar visa problems in the past.
In 2024, he was denied entry into India when Lancashire toured the country.
He had also faced similar problems in 2019 and was unable to travel with the England Lions squad for their subcontinent tour.
The past incidents underline a pattern of visa troubles for Mahmood.
Additional cases
Other England cricketers who faced visa issues
Mahmood isn't the only England cricketer to face visa issues for India tours.
Spinners Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed also faced issues getting their visas for a five-match Test series against India in early 2024.
Bashir was stuck in UAE over visa issues and missed the series opener in Hyderabad, while Ahmed was held at Rajkot airport for having a single-entry visa during his travels as part of the reserves during the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.