What's the story

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood is currently dealing with visa issues, putting his participation in the upcoming white-ball tour of India in jeopardy.

The England Cricket Board (ECB) had to cancel his flight as his passport is still with the Indian Embassy.

With just a week to go before the tour starts, Mahmood's status remains uncertain.

This isn't the first time he has faced such issues, having been denied entry into India in 2024 and 2019 as well.