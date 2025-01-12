What's the story

Star batter Steve Smith has revealed his desire to play for Australia in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Smith's revelation comes on the back of a stunning Big Bash League (BBL) performance, where he scored an unbeaten 121 off just 64 deliveries for Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers.

Despite being ignored for Australia's T20I squad, Smith's recent form shows a strong desire to prolong his short-form cricket career.