Steve Smith eyes 2028 Olympics, aims to extend T20 career
What's the story
Star batter Steve Smith has revealed his desire to play for Australia in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Smith's revelation comes on the back of a stunning Big Bash League (BBL) performance, where he scored an unbeaten 121 off just 64 deliveries for Sydney Sixers against Perth Scorchers.
Despite being ignored for Australia's T20I squad, Smith's recent form shows a strong desire to prolong his short-form cricket career.
Career revival
Impressive BBL performance reignites T20 ambitions
Smith has been a consistent performer in the BBL, establishing himself as one of Australia's finest T20 openers.
In his last seven appearances, he has scored three centuries. He equaled Ben McDermott's record for the most tons in tournament history.
Although he has played fewer games than McDermott, Smith has an average of 45.88 and a strike-rate of 146.3, making him one of the best in the competition.
Olympic dream
Aspiration to represent Australia in 2028 Olympics
Meanwhile, Smith has also shown interest in continuing short-form cricket and possibly playing for Australia in the 2028 Olympics.
"I'd like to play the Olympics, I reckon that would be cool," he said.
However, Smith will be 39 when cricket returns to the Olympics in 2028.
The sport last appeared in the global event way back in 1900 with only Great Britain and France.
Game plan
Smith's T20 strategy and future plans
Smith, who has opened in T20Is of late, believes his performance gets better as tournaments go on.
He thinks regularity in this format could improve his game even more. "I find the more I play back-to-back games you get in sync with the game," he said.
Although he hasn't announced retirement from red-ball cricket yet, Smith is certain about playing T20Is in the future.
Information
No takers for Smith in IPL 2025 auction
Notably, Smith didn't find any takers in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Smith, who last featured in the 2021 IPL season, had set his base price at ₹2 crore. The Aussie batter has played for five franchises in the cash-rich league.