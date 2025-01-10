Presenting the fastest batters to complete 3,000 BBL runs
Veteran Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently created a new record in the Big Bash League (BBL).
He became the fastest player to score 3,000 runs in the tournament's history in terms of balls faced.
The Melbourne Stars talisman achieved the milestone against Sydney Sixers on Thursday.
Here we look at the fastest batters to accomplish the 3,000-run landmark in BBL (balls faced).
#1
Glenn Maxwell - 1,955 deliveries
Maxwell's brilliant show of 58 runs off 32 balls helped Melbourne Stars clinch a thrilling 16-run victory over Sydney Sixers in Melbourne.
Meanwhile, he achieved the 3,000-run milestone in only 1,955 deliveries, breaking the previous record of Chris Lynn.
The batter now owns 3,047 runs across 115 BBL games at 33.85, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His strike rate (153.81) is the best among batters with at least 2,000 BBL runs. His tally includes 19 fifties besides two tons.
#2
Chris Lynn - 2,016 deliveries
While no other batter has accomplished the 3,000-run landmark inside 2,000 balls, Lynn takes the second spot.
He required 2,016 deliveries to achieve the milestone.
Having scored 3,908 runs across 126 BBL matches, Lynn happens to be the leading run-getter in BBL history.
His average and strike rate read 36.18 and 149.27, respectively.
Lynn's tally of 32 50-plus BBL scores is also the most for any batter (50s: 31 100: 1).
#3
Aaron Finch - 2,271 deliveries
Aaron Finch takes the third spot on this list, having taken 2,271 deliveries to complete 3,000 runs.
Finch concluded his BBL career with 3,311 runs at 34.48 (SR: 131.12). The tally includes 26 fifties and two tons.
All his 107 BBL appearances came for the Melbourne Renegades.
In December 2015, Finch became the first player to reach the 1,000-run mark in the tournament.
#4 and #5
D'Arcy Short and Moises Henriques
D'Arcy Short and Moises Henriques happen to be the only other batters with over 3,000-plus BBL runs.
While the former took 2,281 balls to accomplish the landmark, Henriques (2,309) took a few more deliveries.
As of now, Short has scored 3,102 BBL runs at 34.46. He has tallied 23 fifties besides a couple of tons.
Henriques has mustered 3,048 runs at 29.59 (50s: 17).